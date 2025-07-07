India News | Haridwar Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore Ahead of Kanwar Yatra; One Arrested

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Haridwar Police arrested a youth with a large consignment of illegal drugs worth around Rs three crore, days before the Kanwar Yatra begins.

Acting on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directive to make Uttarakhand a drug-free state, the police seized 1.042 kg of pure smack and 457 grams of adulterated smack brought in with the intent to profit from the religious gathering, an official statement said.

Also Read | Is There a Public Holiday Today, July 7 Across India for Muharram? Will Schools, Banks, Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on 7th July?.

According to Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal, the accused, identified as Mursaleen, was apprehended during a routine inspection at the Pathri Power House within the limits of Bahadrabad police station.

SSP Dobal said that police had been receiving intelligence inputs suggesting that smack was being transported from Rajasthan to Haridwar and other neighbouring states.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday Special: A Look at Top Five Achievements of Captain Cool in His Cricketing Career.

The accused allegedly intended to sell the narcotics during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, capitalising on the large crowds. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Apart from this, the Health Department has prepared a strict and dedicated action plan to provide pure and safe food to lakhs of devotees during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, a statement said.

Special teams of food safety officers have been deployed in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Uttarkasted&via=latestly" title="Tweet">