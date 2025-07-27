Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): Following the tragic stampede near the Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday morning, the Mansa Devi Temple Trust authorities have announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

At least six people were killed and several others injured in the incident that occurred during a heavy rush of devotees.

The Uttarakhand government has also announced the same ex gratia compensation. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

"The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, also announced," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters.

The Chief Minister visited the Haridwar District Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured and directed doctors to ensure the best medical care. He assured that all necessary arrangements would be made immediately and promised all possible support to the affected families.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, Dhami stated that the state government stands with every person affected by this tragic incident and with the bereaved families.

He assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in providing all possible assistance to the treatment of the injured and their family members.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Dr Meenu Singh said that four people are in critical condition after the stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple on Sunday morning.

She said that out of the 10 patients currently admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, two were children.

"The incident took place around 9 am, and patients started coming in around 11 am. So far, 15 patients have been brought here, and 4-5 have been sent back because they sustained minor injuries. Out of the 10 patients admitted, two are children. Four are in a critical condition... Treatment of all the patients is underway...," Dr Singh told ANI.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences at the loss of lives in the stampede this morning on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful."

"I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly," the post read. (ANI)

