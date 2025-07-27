Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): After the tragic stampede near the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobhal on Sunday announced that a one-way system will be implemented immediately to manage the crowd and prevent further incidents.

Speaking to ANI, Pramendra Singh Dobhal said, "We have spoken with the temple administration and trust, and we have concluded that implementing a one-way system is absolutely essential. The one-way system will be implemented with immediate effect."

Also Read | India Must Transform Into a 'Lion', Not Just Remain a 'Golden Bird', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He added that a nodal officer has been appointed to improve security, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"To ensure such an incident does not happen again, SP City has been appointed as the nodal officer and given additional authority... During the month of Sawan, there is a continuous crowd, so we are analysing to enhance security arrangements accordingly. Plans will be implemented to prevent such incidents from recurring. A case has been registered regarding today's incident," he added.

Also Read | Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'Spends Day Sleeping and Using Drugs', Says Mossad-Linked X Account.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the stampede.

Addressing reporters, CM Dhami said, "The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, also announced."

He said, "Six people have died in this accident..."

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed her condolences at the loss of lives in the stampede this morning on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful."

"I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly," the post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)