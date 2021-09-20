Dehradun, Sept 20 (PTI) Congress' campaign in-charge for Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Monday said he wants to see a Dalit as the chief minister of the hill state in his lifetime and his party will work towards that goal.

Also Read | A Soldier Was Killed on Monday in a Fratricidal Firing Incident in #JammuandKashmir’s … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

Addressing a public meeting at Laksar in Haridwar district as part of the party's Parivartan Yatra, Rawat said the Congress had made history by making a Dalit the chief minister of Punjab.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Cousin in West Godavari District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"Congress has made history not only in Punjab but in the whole of north India by making the son of a woman who had made and dried cow dung cakes all her life a chief minister.

"When the new chief minister of Punjab was talking about his humble family background at a press conference, it brought us all to tears," Rawat, who is also the AICC in-charge of Punjab Congress, said.

Thanking both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for making the son of a Dalit the chief minister of Punjab, he said such moments come rarely in history but when they do they become examples worth following.

"I pray to the Almighty, to mother Ganga that I see the son of a Dalit artisan as the chief minister of Uttarakhand too in my lifetime. We will work towards that goal," he said to loud cheers from the audience.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)