India News | Harsh Vardhan to Chair GoM Meeting on Covid

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday will chair a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus here in the national capital.

The meeting will be conducted via video conferencing.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,987 New COVID-19 Cases And 331 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh.

The minister is expected to discuss the prevailing outbreak of coronavirus across the country and the measures being taken to curb its spread.

According to the Health Ministry, with 9,987 new cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 266,598. In a single day, 331 people have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Srinagar and Ganderbal Districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)