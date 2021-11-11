Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], November 11 (ANI): Former union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday demanded the immediate arrest of Congress leaders who had allegedly attacked the senior party leaders including Joginder Jindu and Vardev Mann.

Reacting to the attack on party leaders during her visit to Ferozepur, Badal said, "SAD had proof that Congress leaders masqueraded as farmers to both disrupt as well as attack Akali leaders."

"The party had photographic evidence of Municipal Council President Rinku Grover, councillor Parminder Handa and Market Committee vice president Balbir Singh Virk engaged in a protest against the SAD under the garb of the Bharatiya Kisan Union," she said.

Badal further asked the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to register a case against all these Congress leaders as well as take action against Congress legislator Parminder Pinky who had sponsored the protests.

"This is not the first time that the Congress legislator has indulged in such activities," she added.

"In case, the police administration did not take action in the case, the SAD would do so once its government will be formed in the state next year," the SAD leader said. (ANI)

