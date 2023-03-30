Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 30 (ANI): A total of 78 Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) of the Central Reserve Police Force passed out from the CRPF Academy in Kadarpur on Wednesday.

Shyam Sunder Chaturvedi, ADG of Director Academy administered the oath to the passing out officers.

A ceremony was held along with a parade to mark the occasion which also witnessed a roar of oath to serve the nation.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was the Chief Guest at the event, the CRPF said in a statement.

He laid a wreath at Shaurya Sathal and paid rich tributes to the Bravehearts of the force who laid down their lives at the altar of duty.

He took the salute of the magnificent parade, wherein the combination of the cadence of feet, unison of movement of arms, and facial expressions exuding confidence and pride, of the marching officers created a marvellous spectacle to behold.

CRPF and the family members of the officers also participated in the pipping ceremony where overwhelming emotions were apparent when the officers were pipped by their family members.

While appreciating the display of the grand parade, Nityanand Rai, in his address extended his best wishes to the passing out officers for their glorious careers in the force.

"Owing to CRPF's impartiality, patriotism, service and loyalty, every state demands CRPF at the time of crisis and underlined the indispensability of the force in the internal security of the nation," Rai said.

The 53rd batch of DAGOs consists of 78 trainees including 3 lady officers from 19 different states.

The academic profile of the batch is technology oriented as it has as many as 46 officers who have engineering-related degrees. (ANI)

