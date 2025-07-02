Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Major General J S Cheema, Additional Director General, National Cadet Corps, Directorate for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh had a meeting with Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda to discuss various NCC-related activities in the state.

The meeting held on Tuesday focused on key initiatives, including the establishment of a State Cell at the Directorate, raising a new NCC unit in Sirsa, and setting up a new NCC Training Academy for Rohtak Group.

Also Read | ‘Janaki’ Title Row: Malayalam Film Industry Holds Protest in Front of CBFC Office Against Renaming of Suresh Gopi Film.

The minister expressed his full support for these proposals, acknowledging the importance of NCC in shaping the youth.

Dhanda, according to an official statement on Wednesday, said during the meeting that recently, Haryana demonstrated its commitment to NCC's nationwide expansion plan by giving concurrence to 9,248 cadet vacancies.

Also Read | BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Alleges Congress Leaders Looting Land Given to Farmers for Hyderabad Green Pharma City.

Maj Gen Cheema expressed gratitude to the minister for his encouragement and cooperation, paving the way for NCC's growth and development in Haryana.

He also appreciated the minister's proactive approach and continued support to NCC initiatives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)