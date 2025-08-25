Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 25 (ANI): Haryana Vidhan Sabha today unanimously passed a resolution and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, whose 350th Martyrdom Day anniversary will be observed later this year.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Paying his respects, the Chief Minister said that this year marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru and 'Hind Ki Chaadar', Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. The House expressed deep reverence for the supreme sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and solemnly resolved to commemorate this historic occasion in a dignified and befitting manner.

Reading out the resolution, the Chief Minister recalled that in November 1675, at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib gave the supreme sacrifice of his life to defend the right to freedom of faith and conscience. His devotees - Bhai Mati Das, who was sawn alive; Bhai Sati Das, who was wrapped in cotton and burnt alive; and Bhai Dayala Ji, who was boiled alive in a cauldron of hot water-- also embraced martyrdom with unshakable faith. Their sacrifices are eternal epitome of courage, righteousness, and steadfast devotion.

He also recalled that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji laid down his life to uphold the dignity of humanity and to safeguard religious freedom. When the Kashmiri Pandits approached him at Anandpur Sahib seeking protection from forced religious conversions, Guru Sahib chose to sacrifice his life so that they might live with honour and preserve their faith.

A release said Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib shared a profound connection with the land of Haryana. During his travels, he visited Kurukshetra, Pehowa, Kaithal, Jind, Ambala, Cheeka and Rohtak, sanctifying these places with his presence and spreading the timeless message of truth, tolerance and fearlessness.

"The sacred gurdwaras established at these sites such as Gurdwara Sri Dhamtan Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Jind and Gurdwara Sri Sheeshganj Sahib in Ambala stand as enduring reminders of his blessings and teachings," the release said. (ANI)

