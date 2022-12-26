Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Monday paid rich tributes to prominent personalities, including former state governor Dhanik Lal Mandal, as well as 16 Army jawans killed in a road accident in Sikkim.

The three-day winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha began on Monday with the House paying tributes to the departed souls.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is the leader of the House, read out the obituary resolutions.

The House paid tributes to former Haryana governor Dhanik Lal Mandal and former MLA Bhag Singh Chatter.

The members also placed on record their deep sense of sorrow on the demise of 16 soldiers who lost their lives in a road accident in Sikkim on December 23.

Three of the soldiers belonged to Haryana. They were havildar Arvind Kumar of Jhojhu Kalan village, Charkhi Dadri district; Lance Naik Somvir Singh of Sandol village, Hisar district; and Sepoy Vikas Kumar of Pili Mandori village, Fatehabad district.

The House also remembered 17 brave martyrs of Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country. These included Lieutenant Colonel Saurabh Yadav, Gurugram; Captain Nidesh Singh Yadav of Nandgaon village in Bhiwani; Inspector Jitender Kumar of Jhanwari village in Bhiwani; Assistant Sub-Inspector Virender Singh of Patikara village, Mahendragarh; Havildar Satender Pal of Ganiar village, Mahendragarh; Rifleman Manoj Kumar of Shahjahanpur village, Faridabad, among others.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta read out the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions on behalf of his party.

Apart from this, the House paid tributes to Krishna Devi, mother of O P Yadav, Minister of state; Santosh Devi, sister of MLA Nayan Pal Rawat; and Dharambir Singh, cousin of MLA Raghubir Singh Kadian.

