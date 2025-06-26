Ambala, Jun 26 (PTI) A BJP leader here on Thursday reported that burglars have broken into his house and made away with cash and gold jewellery while the family was away.

In his complaint, BJP Yuva Morcha block president Ashish Kumar, who resides at Kachche Bazar in Ambala Cantonment, said that his entire family had gone to visit his sister on Wednesday. When they returned on Thursday morning, they found the locks of all doors in the house broken. When they entered inside, they found the locks of cupboards broken as well.

He reported that about Rs 13 lakh in cash and gold jewellery have been stolen.

Following the complaint, a police team inspected the residence.

Police said they are examining the CCTV footage from surrounding areas and have also sent the broken locks to a forensics team.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, they said.

