Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the remission of entire stamp duty chargeable on instruments of sale or gift of land purchased for setting up new cowsheds in the state.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here, an official statement said.

Notably, in 2019, the stamp duty on instruments of gift or purchase of land executed in favour of a registered gaushala, trust, or society was reduced from 5 per cent to 1 per cent.

On August 7, 2024, the Chief Minister had announced the waiver of stamp duty for land purchased for registered gaushalas on the request of the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog, Panchkula.

According to the Cabinet's latest decision, the entire stamp duty on instruments of purchase or gift of land executed in favour of registered gaushalas, trusts, or societies for establishing new cowsheds will now be remitted, subject to certain conditions.

The registered gaushala, trust, or society shall not function for the individual benefit of any of its members, the statement said.

Further, the entities must operate as per the terms and conditions prescribed by the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog or the state's Animal Husbandry Department.

The land allotted to registered gaushalas shall not be used for individual or commercial purposes by any of their members, it added.

