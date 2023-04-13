Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday directed the officers of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Faridabad to make an effective action plan for fresh waste processing, leachate management, disposal of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) and setting waste to energy plant at Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram and Pali site in Faridabad.

Besides, he also asked the officers to explore other alternative sites for fresh waste management and hoped that 27.86 lack MT legacy waste will be processed before the onset of monsoon till July.

The Chief Secretary gave these directions while presiding over a virtual meeting with the senior officers of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Faridabad here today, he directed the officers concerned to review and monitor the weekly status report of landfilling sites and apprise the details to Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies.

He also directed the officers to initiate strict action and impose a penalty against the contractors for any delay in fresh waste processing, leachate management, disposal of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) and setting waste to energy plant at the Bandhwari landfill and Pali site.

He further asked the officers to set a timeline, waste quantity, target and a number of agencies deployed for processing waste.

He asked the officers to appraise these work details while implementing and enforcing environmental regulations in the state.

"The state government is establishing and enforcing laws and regulations that aim to protect the environment. These regulations cover areas such as air and water quality, waste management, and natural resource conservation. The Government ensures that these regulations are effectively enforced and the violators are held accountable," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Arun Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, P. C Meena, Municipal Corporation Faridabad, Jitender Kumar and senior officers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

