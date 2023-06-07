Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the MSP for all mandated kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24.

The government announced an increase of Rs 143 in the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2,183 per quintal for this year, the second steepest increase in the last decade.

The highest increase in the paddy MSP in the last 10 years was by Rs 200 per quintal in 2018-19.

For 2023-24 kharif crops, the MSP has been increased in the range of 5.3 to 10.35 per cent, and in absolute terms, it has been increased by Rs 128 to Rs 805 per quintal.

"This decision is another step towards the commitment of the government to double the income of the farmers," Khattar said, according to an official statement.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Modi, approved the MSP of all mandated kharif crops that are grown in 2023-24 crop year and procured in kharif marketing season (October-September).

In kharif cereals, the MSP of the 'common grade' paddy has been increased by 7 per cent (Rs 143) to Rs 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24 from Rs 2,040 in the previous year.

The support price of 'A' grade variety of paddy has been raised by Rs 143 to Rs 2,203 per quintal from Rs 2,060.

Jowar (hybrid) and jowar (maldandi) MSP have been fixed at Rs 3,180 and Rs 3,225 per quintal respectively, which are 7 per cent and 7.85 per cent higher than Rs 2,970 and Rs 2,990 in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Khattar also thanked the PM for approving metro rail connectivity between HUDA City Centre station and Cyber City in Gurugram to strengthen public transport in the national capital region.

The project will be executed by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) which will be set up as a 50:50 special purpose vehicle of the Centre and the Haryana government after the sanction order is issued.

The new line will cover 28.50 km and have 27 stations on the route. The metro trains on the line will have a design speed of 80 kmph and an average speed of 34 kmph. The entire project will be elevated and completed in four years.

