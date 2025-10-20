Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 20 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated Diwali along with his family at his residence in Panchkula where he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state and its people.

CM Saini also visited a old age home in Panchkula where he celebrated the festival of lights with elderly people.

He termed his experience as "heartfelt, inspiring and joyful."

In a post on X, he said, "Reaching the old age home located in Sector-15, Panchkula today and celebrating this sacred festival of Deepotsav with the esteemed elders was an extremely heartfelt, inspiring, and joyful experience."

"This festival not only conveys the message of love, affection, and human emotions, but also reminds us that the true celebration is the one in which happiness shines on every face and the light of belonging sparkles in every heart," CM Saini said.

Earlier, the Haryana Cheif Minister's Office posted that CM Nayab Saini has announcend a Diwali gift for sugarcane farmers by raising the state's Minimum Support Price (MSP) on sugarcane.

The rate for early varieties were increased from Rs 400 per quintal to Rs 415 per quintal, while the price for late varieties were increased from Rs 393 per quintal to Rs 408 per quintal.

Earlier, marking the completion of one year of its third consecutive term, the Haryana Government extended a major gift to poor families and pension beneficiaries on Friday, as the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced fresh plot allotments under the rural and urban housing schemes, a Rs 200 increase in social security pension, and development grants worth Rs 2,697 crore for panchayats and local bodies.

Addressing the state-level programme at Panchkula to celebrate the completion of one glorious year of the third term of the present state government, the Chief Minister announced allotment of 8,029 plots to beneficiaries in 141 villages and two mega village panchayats across the State under the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana. In addition, 518 plots were also allotted in Pinjore city under the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana. The live broadcast of this program was done at district-level functions organised in all districts, and citizens across the State listened to the Chief Minister's address.

During the programme, the Chief Minister made several important announcements. He said that under the social security pension, the present state government is giving beneficiaries the benefit of Rs 3,000 per month. From November 1 the government is going to increase this amount by Rs 200, after which beneficiaries will receive a Rs 3,200 per month pension from November onwards.

While making another key announcement, the Chief Minister said that for the beneficiaries of 100-square-yard plots who were given ownership certificates today, tehsils will remain open even on Dhanteras day to facilitate registration. (ANI)

