Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday attended the launch of the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyaan: Catch the Rain 2025' in Panchkula occasion of World Water Day, emphasising the importance of water conservation.

Addressing the event, CM Saini said, "It is our great fortune to have Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil launch a Jal Shakti Abhiyaan from Haryana for the entire country. I welcome him to this holy land in Haryana where Lord Krishna gave a message of Gita and knowledge to the entire humankind."

The Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and the Government of Haryana, launched the much-anticipated 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain - 2025' on the occasion of World Water Day.

The event took place at the Multipurpose Hall, Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana, and aimed to promote water conservation and management through community participation and innovative strategies.

The campaign, themed People's Action for Water Conservation - Towards Intensified Community Connect, underscored the importance of water security, rainwater harvesting, and groundwater recharge in the face of climate change and growing water challenges. The initiative will focus on 148 districts across the country, fostering greater synergy between government agencies, communities, and stakeholders in ensuring the sustainable management of water resources.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, and Minister for Irrigation & Water Resources, Shruti Choudhary.

According to a release, the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyaan: Catch the Rain - 2025' aims to raise nationwide awareness and mobilize action for water conservation, making the vision of 'Every Drop Counts' a reality.

The campaign called upon all citizens to join hands in securing India's water future through innovative solutions and grassroots participation. (ANI)

