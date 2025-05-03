Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 3 (ANI): As part of the 'Nasha Mukt Chandigarh Abhiyaan' campaign, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria led the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh' initiative in Chandigarh along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The main objective of the event is to prevent the youth from drug addiction.

"So many youths are going towards the direction of drugs, there are challenges in front of us, including social media...we need to stay away from this in order to achieve PM Modi's Viksit Bharat...that's why this event has been organised here", CM Saini told reporters.

Meanwhile, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that efforts have been underway for de-addiction from drugs, and he wanted to contribute towards it. He added that many Olympic players had also joined the 'Walk for Drug Free Chandigarh' campaign.

"Efforts have been going on for de-addiction for a long time... I also wanted to contribute to this... Today, many Olympic players have also joined it. I have tried to take everyone along", he told ANI.

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' in Sirsa, urging all sections of society to unite and contribute toward making the state drug-free.

The cyclothon began at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Sirsa and will pass through various parts of the city, concluding at Odhan. CM Saini further led by example, riding a bicycle to the event venue, reinforcing the strong message of promoting a drug-free Haryana. (ANI)

