Kaithal (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off the Kaithal Half Marathon, organised as part of the state's "Uday Program" and the campaign against drug abuse.

Addressing participants, CM Saini said, "Today, a half-marathon was organised in Kaithal. Thousands of people from Kaithal participated in this event. I extend my congratulations and best wishes to all."

"For Haryana's Uday Program and to fight against drugs, this Marathon has been organised on a large scale, and several citizens across the state have participated in this," he said.

"I congratulate everyone and wish them the best. This is a dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047. And for that very purpose, necessary steps are being taken at a fast pace," he said.

CM Saini further explained the chronology by saying, "When the youth of our country are healthy, the society will be healthy, and when the society is healthy, the nation will be healthy, and when the nation is healthy, Modi's resolve will be fulfilled. It will become a developed nation by 2047, and in that case, our Haryana will become a developed Haryana, and we will continue to play an essential role in the developed country."

Earlier, CM Saini on Saturday heard public grievances at Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan and Jan Samvad programme in Kaithal.

In line with an official release, CM Saini said that Nagar Parishad, Block Samiti, and Zila Parishad members have a direct relation with people, and citizens have a lot of expectations from them, so public representatives should solve their problems on a priority basis. They should also take full care of the quality of development works going on in their area.

Saini further elaborated that ever since he became the Chief Minister, he has provided funds for development works for the Gram Panchayat as well as the Zila Parishad so that development works can be accelerated. Recently, an amount of about Rs 700 crore has also been made available for the local body.

On this occasion, Nagar Parishad Chairperson Surbhi Garg and Zila Parishad Chairperson Kamveer Kaul put forth the problems of the area before the CM through a demand letter.

Saini also honoured meritorious students, progressive farmers, and individuals leading in social service by presenting them with letters of appreciation. (ANI)

