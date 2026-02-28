New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke with his counterparts in Israel and Iran amid the escalating tensions in West Asia and reiterated India's stance of de-escalating tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Spoke with Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar this afternoon. Reiterate India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions," Jaishankar posted on X about his call with FM Gideon Sa'ar.

In a separate post on X, he said that during his call with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, he shared India's "deep concern at the recent developments".

"Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. Shared India's deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region. @araghchi," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Syria also issued an advisory to Indian nationals in the country to "avoid unnecessary travel" and take "due care" amid the tensions.

"In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Syria are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and the Syrian Authorities. For any emergency query, Indian nationals in Syria can contact the following number: Mobile No: +963-993385973," the embassy posted on X.

Meanwhile, in United Arab Emirates, multiple passengers, including Indians, have been stranded at various airports across West Asia. Passengers were left stranded at Abu Dhabi airport after flight operations were disrupted following joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Mehta, an Indian passenger stranded at the airport, described scenes of panic and uncertainty. "I came to Abu Dhabi to attend a friend's party over the weekend, and we are stuck here. Right now we are at the airport. Many alarms went off at the airport, and as the news suggests, some missiles have landed. Missile attacks have also taken place," he said.

Concern has also increased among Indian students and their families amid the escalating tensions, as over a thousand Indian students, from Jammu and Kashmir, are studying in different cities of Iran, mainly in medical courses, and are feeling unsafe due to the tense situation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate intervention. The association has requested the government to ensure the safety of students and arrange evacuation if necessary.

The letter mentioned that on 28 February 2026, the Israel Defence Forces carried out major attacks in Tehran and other areas, which made the situation very serious. Airspace restrictions and emergency security measures have increased risks for foreign nationals. (ANI)

