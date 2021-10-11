Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, along with party leaders and workers, observed a 'maun vrat' in Sirsa on Monday to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demand the resignation of Mos Home Ajay Mishra.

The minister's son Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the UP Police in connection with the October 3 violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. He was produced before a court late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Talking to reporters after the protest in Sirsa, Selja said the party is demanding the dismissal of the minister of state for home for ensuring a fair probe in the case.

She said innocent people lost their lives in the October 3 violence and the minister's son was arrested almost a week after the incident.

