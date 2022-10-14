Hisar, Oct 14 (PTI) Congress candidate Jai Prakash and Indian National Lok Dal's Kurda Ram Numberdar on Friday filed their papers for the November 3 bypolls to the Adampur Assembly segment.

Friday was the last date for the filing of the papers.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP and two-time MLA, was accompanied by senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party chief Udai Bhan.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president O P Chautala and senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala were present at the time of filing of papers by Numberdar.

Claiming that the Congress candidate will win the contest, Hooda and Bhan told reporters that Adampur has been a party stronghold. People of the state are upset due to wrong policies of the BJP and they will teach them a lesson in the bypolls, they claimed.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said people of Adampur are looking for a change.

The BJP has fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, who recently quit the Congress and joined the outfit along with his father Kuldeep Bishnoi, while AAP has fielded Satender Singh as their candidates for the bypolls.

The byelections were necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat in August and later joined the BJP.

After scrutiny of nomination papers on October 15, nominations can be withdrawn till October 17. The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3 and the counting will take place on November 6.

