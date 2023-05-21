Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) Haryana Congress leaders on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

India's prime minister between 1984 and 1989, Gandhi was assassinated by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorists at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991 during an election campaign.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid a heartfelt tribute to Rajiv Gandhi and said the nation continues to benefit from his vision that dreamt of a strong and progressive India in the 21st century.

Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state, reached the district Congress office in Rohtak and paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi.

He said Rajiv Gandhi's "revolutionary thinking and resolve on issues like information revolution, Panchayati Raj system and giving voting rights to the youth made India a developed democracy and a modern nation".

"His life will always be inspirational for all the countrymen," he said.

State Congress chief Udai Bhan, who was addressing party workers here after inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by the Haryana Youth Congress on the former PM's death anniversary, said Rajiv Gandhi was "the father of digital India".

Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja said Rajiv Gandhi had resolved to take forward the idea of a young, vibrant and dynamic India.

Meanwhile, in Rohtak, Hooda reached Gandhara, Atayal, Kasaranti, Pakasma, Bhaloth, Bohar and Garhi Bohar villages under the party's 'Haath se Haath Jodo' campaign.

On this occasion, he said the BJP-JJP government has made every section stand "in a never-ending queue".

"Today the youth of the state are standing in queue for employment, but the government is not even talking about recruitment...the farmers of the state are standing in queue for compensation, but once again the government has cheated the peasants.

Wheat, mustard, vegetable and fruit crops of the farmers were damaged due to the vagaries of weather, he added.

