Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) The Haryana Congress will raise several issues, including unemployment, illegal mining, old pension scheme and drug addiction, in the upcoming budget session of the state assembly starting February 20.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held a discussion on key issues before the ensuing budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha at the official residence of the Leader of Opposition here on Tuesday.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda did not attend the meeting due to ill health.

In his absence, Aftab Ahmed, Deputy Leader of the Legislature Party, presided over the meeting, said a party statement.

Ahmed said, family identity card, illegal mining, unemployment, old pension scheme, increasing drug addiction, privatisation of education, allegations against the state minister among other issue will be raised by the Congress.

Ahmed said people of the state are facing “innumerable” problems.

“Being a responsible opposition, Congress will seek answers from the government on every issue related to public interest. The BJP-JJP will have to clarify its position on all their failures. The coalition government cannot run away from its responsibility,” he said.

