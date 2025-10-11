Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Haryana Congress on Saturday called for statewide protest demonstrations at all district headquarters within the next two days, condemning the alleged harassment that led to the suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Rao Narender Singh described the incident as a reflection of systemic insensitivity and demanded justice for the officer's family. He also highlighted a rising trend of atrocities against Dalits under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of harbouring an anti-Dalit mindset.

In an official letter to the party workers and district units, the HPCC stated, "Since the BJP government came to power in the state and the country, there has been an alarming increase in atrocities against all sections of society, especially Dalits. Recently, a senior IPS officer of Haryana, Y. Puran Kumar, had to endure such severe harassment that he was compelled to take the extreme step of suicide."

Rao Narender Singh further asserted that every citizen is entitled to justice and equality under the Constitution of India; however, under the BJP government, the situation has worsened to the point that justice is being denied based on social class.

"Can someone be denied justice just because they come from a marginalised community, even if they have reached high positions through hard work, talent, and constitutional rights?" he questioned.

He further added, "A senior officer who served with complete honesty was mentally broken to such an extent that he felt he had no path left. This is not merely a personal tragedy--it is a reflection of the insensitivity of the entire system."

Highlighting the suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Rao Narender Singh urged Congress workers to organise protests to ensure justice for the family of the victim.

He said, "Therefore, all of you are requested to organise strong protest demonstrations at the respective district headquarters within the next two days on this issue, so that justice can be ensured for the victim's family and the anti-Dalit mentality of the BJP can be exposed." (ANI)

