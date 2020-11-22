Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Haryana Excise Department collected revenue of Rs 660 crore in the first six months of the current excise year.

The Excise Department said that it will not only meet the target of raising revenue of Rs 7,500 crore but also raise 25 per cent more revenue.

Also Read | TrueIndology: MP Man Files Police Complaint Against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari for Deleting His Account.

"It is believed that the Excise Department will not only meet the target of raising revenue of Rs 7500 crore mentioned in the new policy, but this time about 25 per cent more revenue can be raised. This may be considered as a good sign during the adverse COVID-19 period," according to the official releases

The Excise Department said it will generate 25 per cent more revenues because at present they collected Rs 660 crore more than previous year despite transport services and consumption in hotel, restaurants and bar fully restored. In future, these services will be restored which will lead to the increase in revenue collection.

Also Read | Delhi: 3 Held for Stealing Service Pistol, Live Cartridges Belong to Police Constable from Munirka Area.

Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the state government has made provisions in the excise policy to stop tax evasion and sale of illegal liquor.

Chautala said that the flow of illicit liquor from neighboring states has been curbed and it has been ensured that there is a foolproof method for tracing every bottle from distillery to consumers.

"I believe that due to the alertness of the officers of the department, every single rupee of excise revenue is coming into the treasury and that is why we are getting more revenue than the target," he added.

Haryana rolled out new excise policy on May 6, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)