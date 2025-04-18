Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a hardware and electric shop near Bhoja Wali Mandir in Haryana's Bhiwani early on Friday morning, as per officials.

According to Fire Officer Rajesh Kumar, the fire department received information about the fire at 5:30 am today, following which fire tenders rushed to the scene.

The official stated that an earth-moving machine has been called for the operation, as the smoke made it difficult for the personnel to enter the area, as the fire broke out in the basement.

Kumar added that the fire was started due to some batteries kept in the basement.

"We got information about the fire incident at around 5:30 a.m. today. As the fire has broken out in a basement, the area is filled with smoke, making it difficult for fire personnel to enter. Some batteries are also kept in the basement, which caught fire. We have called for an earth-moving machine to help us in the operation," Kumar stated.

Efforts to control the fire are continuing. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)