Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a major step towards enhancing agricultural productivity and promoting sustainable practices, the Haryana State Level Sanctioning Committee under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) has approved an ambitious annual plan of Rs 1,267.49 crore for the year 2025-26.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, aims to steer the state's agriculture and horticulture sectors towards innovation, efficiency, and long-term resilience. The approved plan will now be submitted to the Union Ministry of Agriculture for final clearance.

A significant highlight of this year's plan is the government's focus on on-farm water management in response to the worsening crisis of declining groundwater levels in key agricultural districts like Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar.

As part of this initiative, Underground Pipeline (UGPL) systems will be promoted on a large scale. These pipelines are expected to drastically reduce water wastage, conserve energy, and optimise irrigation efficiency. Farmers adopting these systems will receive substantial financial assistance from the government. The broader goal is to expand the net irrigated area, reduce input costs, and ensure sustainable water use in agriculture.

The plan also includes several forward-looking initiatives that promote natural farming, mechanisation, and scientific innovation. Under the umbrella of natural farming, a vegetable-centric integrated farming model will be introduced to promote crop diversification and improve soil health. The government will establish state-of-the-art laboratories for developing fruit fly traps and research and training centres for end-to-end mechanisation in rapeseed and mustard cultivation systems.

A notable component of the plan is the promotion of mushroom farming as an alternative and eco-friendly livelihood source. A central mushroom unit will be established at the Regional Research Station (RRS), Karnal, and linked with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) for field-level training. This initiative, coordinated by CCS Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar, aims to boost entrepreneurship among small and marginal farmers, especially landless labourers, while contributing to nutritional security through protein-rich mushrooms cultivated using agricultural waste like straw and sawdust.

The Rs 1,267.49 crore allocation is spread across key research and agricultural institutions. The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department will implement ten projects worth Rs 45.12 crore, while the Horticulture Department will receive Rs 27.26 crore for two projects. CCSHAU, Hisar, has been entrusted with eight projects totalling Rs 10.15 crore. Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal, has received Rs 75.63 lakh for three projects. The Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, will execute four projects worth Rs 18.21 crore, while the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), Karnal, will carry out five projects totalling Rs 14.30 crore. Additionally, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Karnal, has been sanctioned Rs 27.90 crore for ten projects.

Under the Annual Action Plan (AAP), several major schemes have also been approved based on merged schemes of RKVY Cafeteria. These include SMAM (Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization) with an outlay of Rs 89.90 crore, CRM (Crop Residue Management) with Rs 250.75 crore, Soil Health Card and Fertility with Rs 16.25 crore, Crop Diversification Programme with Rs 47.92 crore, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) with Rs 9.68 crore, and Per Drop More Crop with Rs 415.98 crore.

Furthermore, under the Krishonnati Yojana, financial allocations have been sanctioned for key national missions: National Food Security and Nutrition Mission (Rs 47.97 crore), National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds (Rs 24.17 crore), Sub-Mission on Seed and Planting Material (Rs 6 crore), ATMA Scheme (Agricultural Extension Services) (Rs 38.15 crore), and the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) with Rs 177 crore. (ANI)

