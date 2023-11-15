Barwala (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave a big relief to vegetable traders on Wednesday.

Now booths in the vegetable market will also get licences, a letter issued by the Haryana government stated.

In a letter to the Secretary-cum-E.O Barnala it was informed that the Government had granted relaxation in respect of booth plots situated at Vegetable Market, Barwala (P).

"Please refer to your office letter No. 84 dated February 16, 2023, and the instructions of the Board conveyed vide Circular No. 56 dated April 29, 2022. Upon the subject cited above, it is informed that the Government has granted relaxation in respect of booth plots situated at Vegetable Market Barwala (P). The office of Market Committee Barwala (P) can proceed further to issue licenses of cat. (ii) on the booth plots situated in Vegetable Market at Barwala (P)," the letter stated.

Earlier, in the public meeting of Barwala, vegetable vendors had demanded the license of the booth from the Chief Minister. They had raised concerns about shops being given licenses but booths not getting licenses.

The Chief Minister had obtained information about the issue from the Mandi Board official.

Taking immediate cognizance, the Chief Minister gave instructions to the officials to resolve the complaint. (ANI)

