Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Haryana government on Monday ordered a major reshuffle of 6 IAS and 19 HCS officers with immediate effect, issuing transfer and posting orders for several senior and mid-level officers across departments and districts in the state.

According to the official order, Yogesh Kumar, IAS (HY:2018), has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal, while also being relieved of his earlier responsibilities. Subhita Dhaka, IAS (HY:2018), has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer in Rohtak.

Jaideep Kumar, IAS (HY:2019), has been appointed Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), against a vacant post. Sonu Bhatt, IAS (HY:2021), has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Gurugram, and also as Additional Managing Director, HSIIDC, Global City Project. Vivek Arya, IAS (HY:2021), has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Kurukshetra. Abhinav Siwach, IAS (HY:2023), has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Bahadurgarh.

Among HCS officers, Vatsal Vashisht, HCS (2002), has been posted as OSD-I to the Chief Secretary, Haryana. Yogesh Kumar Mehta, HCS (2004), has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Karnal. Pardeep Kumar-I, HCS (2011), has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Jind. The order also states that the posts of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) have been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the Senior Scale of IAS under Rule 12(1) of the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016.

Further orders regarding the posting of some officers will be issued separately. All concerned officers have been directed to submit their joining reports to the office of the Chief Secretary, Haryana, after relinquishing their present charge. The orders were issued with the approval of the competent authority and will take effect immediately. (ANI)

