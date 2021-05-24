Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) One lakh Coronil kits of Patanjali Ayurved will be distributed among coronavirus patients in Haryana free of cost, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.

The announcement comes amid a row over Yoga guru Ramdev's comments against allopathy.

In a strongly-worded letter to Ramdev, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said his remarks on allopathic medicine were "extremely unfortunate", following which the yoga guru withdrew his statements.

Vij said half of the cost of these kits has been borne by Patanjali and the other half by the Haryana government's 'COVID Relief Fund'.

The kit contains three items-- Coronil tablets, Swasari Vati and Anu Taila.

Ramdev had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak.

"One lakh Patanjali Coronil kits will be distributed free of cost among the COVID patients in Haryana. Half of the cost of Coronil has been borne by Patanjali and half by Haryana government's COVID Relief Fund,” Vij said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, he said pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants will be set up in eight districts of the state in collaboration with the central government.

This work, which is being done by the DRDO, will be completed by June 30, he said.

The state health minister said setting up of these plants will help in supplying oxygen to 6,210 beds, including 550 beds at Government Aided Medical College Maharaja Agrasen Medical College Agroha, Hisar, 550 beds in Military Hospital (MH), Ambala, 750 beds at AIIMS Jhajjar, 550 beds at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College Karnal, 652 beds at SHKM Government Medical College Nalhar, 658 beds at Western Command Chandimandir, Panchkula and 2,000 beds at PGIMS Rohtak.

PSA plants will be installed at all these locations and will have capacity of producing 1,000 litres per minute (LMP) of oxygen.

Vij said Covid care centres have been constructed by the DRDO in two districts.

