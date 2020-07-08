Chandigarh [India], July 8 (ANI): Haryana government has decided to facilitate bringing holy water of Ganga river from Haridwar to the state on Maha Shivratri during the Shravan month this year as the governments of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have conveyed their inability to make arrangements for the transit and stay of 'Kanwariyas' in view of COVID-19.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson of the Home Department said that the Divisional Commissioners, Inspectors General of Police, Police Ranges, Deputy Commissioners, District Magistrates, and Commissioners of Police - Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurugram have been directed not to allow 'Kanwariyas' to proceed on 'Kanwar Yatra' during Shravan month this year, read a statement.

Also Read | Heavy Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging in Gujarat's Dwarka City, Watch Video: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

He said that the state government has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police to immediately engage with Kanwariya Samitis, Bhakt-Mandalis, religious leaders, etc of their respective districts to ensure that they do not proceed on "Kanwar Yatra," in view of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)