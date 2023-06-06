Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said his government is working tirelessly to lessen school dropouts.

The school education department has been given the task of tracking every child in the age group of 6 to 18 years in the state, he added.

"Every child is being tracked by the department and such children, who are not getting education in government or private schools, nor in a gurukul or a madrassa, will be tracked and brought to schools, so that no child is deprived of education," Khattar said.

Reviewing the child immunisation programme, the chief minister said the responsibility of immunisation has also been given to the women and child development department, which should meet the target in collaboration with anganwadi workers and ANMs (auxiliary nurses and midwives).

Khattar was presiding over a meeting of the state-level DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring) committee here with administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners through video-conferencing, an official statement said.

Various schemes of the central and state governments were reviewed in detail during the meeting, it added.

During the meeting, Khattar said the BJP-JJP government in Haryana is committed to providing a roof over the head of every needy person.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -- Rural and Urban -- he directed that apart from these schemes, if a separate plan has to be made at the state government's level, it should be formulated so that no needy person remains without a house.

While reviewing the soil health card programme, the chief minister said the agriculture department should conduct a special awareness campaign to make farmers aware of the benefits of the soil health card and how it is helpful in crop production, so that the maximum utilisation of these cards can be ensured.

Reviewing the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, Khattar noted that his government is making continuous efforts to promote natural farming.

