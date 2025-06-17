Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said Haryana has become one of India's leading automobile manufacturing hubs, producing nearly 50 per cent of all cars made in the country.

"The development of an internal railway yard by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation at Maruti underscores the state's commitment to "Ease of Doing Business" and infrastructure development, CM Saini said. Reaffirming its vision to emerge as a logistics hub, the state has also partnered with various industry bodies and educational institutions to enhance workforce skills across Haryana, said CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Located at the IMT Manesar-based Maruti Suzuki plant, this terminal has been developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gati Shakti National Master Plan, a visionary initiative aimed at creating a world-class logistics network across India. The total cost of this project is Rs 1 lakh 17 thousand 91 million. Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has a 55.4 per cent share, HSIIDC has a 19 per cent share and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has a 5 per cent share in the project.

Models manufactured at MSIL's Gurugram and Manesar facilities will be dispatched to 17 hubs from this railway siding serving 380 cities across India. Port locations of Mundra and Pipavav, used by the Company for exports, will also be served.

The railway siding will have a dispatch capability of 450,000 vehicles at full capacity.MSIL has dispatched 2.5 million (25 lakh) vehicles cumulatively through railways since FY 2014-15. Its green logistics efforts align with UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 13 on climate action, reinforcing the Company's vision for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future. (ANI)

