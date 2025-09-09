Jind (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI): A 26-year-old man from Haryana's Jind was allegedly shot dead in California, United States after he objected a man urinating in a restricted area.

The victim, identified as Kapil (26), was a resident of Barah Kalan village, located in Jind district of Haryana. He was shot when tried to stop a person from urinating in a prohibited place.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh Gautam, the Sarpanch of Barah Kalan village said that Kapil went to USA through "donkey route" in 2022. According to him, Kapil was working at a store in California when the incident occurred.

Gautam further expressed his condolences to Kapil's family and demanded that the government expedite the process of bringing his body back home.

"He was a resident of Jind's Barah Kalan village. He went to America in 2022 through the donkey route... The day before yesterday, we learned that someone had killed him there. I met his family, and they told me that he was working at a store there. When he tried to stop a boy from urinating in a prohibited area, someone shot him, and he died on the spot. There is a wave of sorrow in his family and also in the poor village... The government should expedite his body back to his home as soon as possible..." the Sarpanch of Barah Kalan said.

The victim's cousin Deepak told ANI that he received a call about Kapil's involvement in a fight, but he couldn't reach Kapil. Later, Kapil's roommates informed him that Kapil was shot dead after trying to stop someone from urinating in a prohibited area.

Deepak said, "He was my little cousin who arrived in the US in 2022. We spent lakhs of rupees to help him fulfil his dream of going abroad. He has two sisters. We thought that now that he had started working there, he would settle there. It took him 2.5 months to reach the US. Someone called me saying that my brother was involved in a fight. I didn't know about it, and when I tried to contact him, he didn't answer despite multiple calls. I then called his roommates, who told me he was shot dead after he tried to stop someone from urinating in a prohibited place..." (ANI)

