Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] May 5 (ANI): Haryana minister Sandeep Singh has refused consent for a lie detector/polygraph test in an alleged molestation case, which was registered against him last year.

"A total false and frivolous complaint after an inordinate and unexplained delay of about five months has been made against the answering respondent in order to malign and tarnish the reputation of the respondent in furtherance of personal vendetta and political rivalry," the minister submitted a detailed reply of the application filed by the Chandigarh Police seeking permission for conducting his lie detector test/polygraph test before a local court.

In the application, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police submitted that the lie detector/polygraph test of the minister was required to bring out true facts as his claims were contradicting the statements given by the victim.

Sandeep Singh's lawyer in his response said that the denial by the answering respondent to get the polygraph test (lie detection test) conducted, it is most respectfully prayed that the present application may be dismissed in the interest of justice.

Last year in December, a junior woman athlete coach, alleged that the then sports minister harassed her from February to November last year, through repeated messages on social media, touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages. The minister, however, denied any wrongdoing.

The Khaps of Haryana had been demanding that the BJP-led government in the state sack Singh. Chandigarh Police registered an FIR against Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the IPC and initiated an investigation.

Amid allegations, Singh on January 1 said that he had handed over the responsibility of the Sports Department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pending the investigation. He added that the allegations against him were made to spoil his image. (ANI)

