New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Haryana government on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the state law on providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for local candidates.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Haryana mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli for hearing the case on Monday.

Mehta told the bench saying that yesterday the High Court after hearing him for 90 seconds admitted the plea and stayed the Act. He requested the bench to post the matter for hearing on February 7.

Solicitor General said, "After hearing me for 90 seconds, they admitted the petition and stayed statutory enactment. The order has not come out. Kindly list on Monday subject to me placing the order."

At the request of SG, the apex court listed the matter for hearing on Monday subject to placing the order of the High Court on record.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday put on hold the Haryana government's law to reserve 75 per cent for local candidates in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than Rs 30,000 a month.

The High Court has stayed the law as it failed to find merit in the state's arguments on treating the legislation prima facie valid in the interests of the unemployed youth in the state.

The order of the High Court came on a petition challenging the vires of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020.

The Act, notified on November 6, 2021, applies to all companies, Societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnership Firms, Partnership Firms, and any person employing ten or more persons, but excludes the Central Government or the State Government, or any organisation owned by them. (ANI)

