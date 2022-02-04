While major smartphones brands like Realme, Oppo and Vivo have announced their phones to debut this month, Poco is yet to announce its first smartphone of 2022. Last week, it was rumoured that the company is planning to bring the latest X-Series, and both Poco X4, X4 Pro devices, were spotted on numerous websites. Now according to a report from 91Mobiles, the vanilla model of Poco X4 Series i.e. Poco X4 5G has been spotted on the NBTC website, which suggests its imminent launch. Poco Sells Over 30 Lakh Units of C Series Smartphones on Flipkart.

The smartphone has been listed on the Thai NBTC certification website with model number 2201116PG. The listing confirms the device's name 'Poco X4 5G'. Unfortunately, that's all the NBTC website has. A couple of days ago, the Poco X4 5G Indian model was spotted on the BIS website, which hints that the company could launch the device in the Indian market soon.

In terms of specifications, Poco X4 5G is likely to be powered by a 5G processor, feature a high refresh rate, a massive battery with 33W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Poco will surely tease the device with a few key features before its launch.

