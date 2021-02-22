Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Haryana recorded 106 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday which took the total number of cases in the state to 2,69,836, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,042 as no fresh deaths were reported, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 23 were reported from Gurgaon and 14 from Faridabad, among other districts.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 874, the bulletin said.

So far, 2,65,920 people have recovered. Haryana has a recovery rate of 98.55 per cent, it stated.

