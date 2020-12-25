Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,858 on Friday with four more fatalities, while 408 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,60,153, a medical bulletin issued here said.

A fatality each was reported from Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Jind districts, it said.

Among other districts to report new cases include Gurgaon (81) and Faridabad (61).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 4,750 while the recovery rate is 97.08 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)