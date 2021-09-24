Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Haryana recorded 12 fresh Covid cases, pushing the infection tally to 7,70,796 on Friday, while no new fatality was reported in the state and the death toll remained at 9,809, according to the Health Department's bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Gurgaon and Kurukshetra districts reported four cases each, among others.

There are 106 active cases in the state, while 7,60,651 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate is 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

