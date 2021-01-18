Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported four coronavirus deaths, taking the fatality toll to 2,989 even as 119 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,66,428, official data showed.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, a fatality each was reported from Hisar, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts.

Among other districts to report new cases included Gurugram (32) and Faridabad (21).

The number of active cases in the state were 1,929, as many as 2,61,510 have so far been discharged after being cured, while the recovery rate was 98.15 percent.

