Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19, even as another big spike of 795 fresh cases pushed the state's caseload to 32,127, according to health department's daily bulletin.

There were three fatalities in Faridabad district, while one death each was reported in Ambala and Nuh districts, it said.

Also Read | BJP Appoints Somu Veerraju as President of Party's Andhra Pradesh Unit: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

With this, COVID-19 death toll in Haryana has risen to 397, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported new infections include Faridabad (218), Gurgaon (108), Rewari (91), Karnal (81), Ambala (80), Sonipat (50), Hisar (35) and Sirsa (31), according to the bulletin.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

During the past ten days, Haryana has witnessed a sharp increase in cases, with most of them from districts falling in the NCR.

On July 17, Haryana had reported the highest single-day spike of 795 cases, while 724 cases were added on July 22, 789 on July 23, 780 on July 24, 783 on July 25 and 794 on July 26, it said.

Active cases in the state currently are 6,684, while 25,046 COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to the bulletin.

The state's recovery rate on Monday was 77.96 per cent, while the rate of doubling of infections was 23 days, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)