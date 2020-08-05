Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19, as 752 fresh cases took the total infection tally in the state to 38,548, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, hardest-hit Faridabad district reported two fatalities and one death was reported from another worst-hit district of Gurgaon, while Karnal, Jhajjar, Panchkula and Kurukshetra recorded one fatality each.

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana has risen to 455.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (169), Panipat (74), Ambala (68), Gurgaon (64), Rohtak (51), Rewari (45), Mahendragarh (35), Sonipat (32) and Sirsa (33), as per the bulletin.

Active cases in the state currently are 6,133 while 31,960 have been discharged after recovery.

As of Wednesday, the state's recovery rate was 82.91 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 26 days.

