Nuh (Haryana) [India], August 8 (ANI): Haryana Roadways on Tuesday resumed its bus services on a routine basis from Nuh district, an official said.

"We have started the bus services from Nuh to Jaipur, Gurugram, and other nearby regions. Services have been resumed on a routine basis," a roadways official told ANI.

Also Read | Haryana Communal Clashes: RLD Delegation To Visit Riot-Hit Nuh To Meet Victims of Violence Today.

Earlier, Haryana's District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) on Monday said that after days of violence in Nuh district, normal life has started to restore in the area, due to the efforts of the district administration.

On Sunday and Monday, the curfew was lifted in an attempt to restore normalcy in the area.

Also Read | No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha Today: PM Narendra Modi Chairs BJP Parliamentary Meeting (Watch Video).

"People of all communities were engaged in restoring peace by cooperating with peace and harmony. People are now completely alert to any kind of rumours. Citizens bought their essential commodities from various markets. The officers of the district administration and police remained in constant contact with the people," DPRO said.

Haryana Government on Monday said thay as many as 156 people have been arrested and 56 FIR’s registered so far in connection with the violence and rioting in Nuh district.

With this, six people have been confirmed dead and eighty-eight are injured so far in the district, officials confirmed.

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government announced on Sunday that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)