Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) The Haryana government will re-engage retired teachers to fill up vacant posts in government schools, an official statement said on Monday.

Besides retired government teachers, retired guest teachers and those who retired from private-aided schools will be re-engaged, it said.

"The Haryana government has decided that the vacant posts in government schools of the state will be filled up through retired teachers of the state," the statement said.

The Education Department will soon issue guidelines for re-engaging the retired teachers under the 'Sugam Shiksha' scheme, it said.

For this, apart from the retired teachers of Haryana government schools, guest teachers who retired from government schools and teachers who retired from private-aided schools of the state will be re-engaged, it added.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had targeted the state government for not filling up the vacancies of teachers and alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was working to ruin the education system of the state.

He claimed 63 schools in Haryana had no teachers.

"There are about 40 schools where there is only one teacher. In Karnal, the chief minister's home district, 32 per cent of posts of lecturers are lying vacant. About 50 per cent of head teacher posts are lying vacant in entire Haryana...," the former chief minister had said.

