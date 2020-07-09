Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) To make up for the loss of studies due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Haryana government has decided to reduce the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 in the current academic session.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the government has instructed the Board of School Education to set up a panel in coordination with the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Gurgaon, to work out modalities for it.

The government believes that in view of the coronavirus situation, students should not feel any kind of burden or mental pressure, he said.

It was a major factor taken into consideration when the decision was taken, which will be applicable to all schools affiliated to the board, the minister said.

The Minister said schools continue to remain closed across the state during the coronavirus lockdown due to which regular classes could not be held.

He said that the syllabus that has been taught online should also be included in the syllabus.

