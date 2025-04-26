Karnal (Haryana) [India], April 26 (ANI): Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu W Bhatia on Saturday visited the residence of Pahalgam terror attack victim, Naval Officer Lt. Vinay Narwal, in Karnal.

Bhatia paid condolences to the victim's family. Lt. Vinay Narwal was among the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

While speaking to reporters, Bhatia said that the pain can never be forgotten, as she has experienced the same feeling as a child.

The Haryana Women Commission Chairperson stated that when she was talking to the family, it reminded her of her own family. She also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the strictest actions against the perpetrators of the attack so that women and daughters don't have to suffer anymore.

"This is a pain that can never be forgotten. I have experienced this pain and loss as a child. I was just eight years old when my parents lost their lives. The same thing has been repeated. I was reminded of my family when I talked to this family. As a daughter of Kashmir and as a person whose family has gone through this trauma twice, I urge Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action so that women and daughters don't have to suffer anymore," Bhatia told reporters.

Lt Vinay Narwal had recently tied the nuptial knot and his wedding reception was held on April 16. Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire.

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered her strength to share a few final words: "I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us proud, and we should keep this pride in every way," she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down. (ANI)

