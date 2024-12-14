Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Haryana Women Commission vice chairperson Sonia Aggarwal and her driver Kulbir were arrested on Saturday by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over bribe charges, an official statement said here.

The ACB team caught Kulbir red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Giving details, the statement quoted a spokesperson of the Bureau and said the ACB team had received a complaint, in which the complainant stated that he is a teacher and was married to a resident of a village in district Jhajjar.

The complainant stated that his wife was working as a sub-inspector in Haryana Police. "After marriage, there was a family dispute between the couple", the complainant who approached the ACB stated.

After this, the complainant's wife filed an application against him before the Haryana Women's Commission on November 25.

"After giving the application, he was called to meet on different dates by Sonia Aggarwal. During this, Sonia Agarwal's driver Kulbir asked the complainant to give a bribe to settle the matter.

"On December 12, Sonia Aggarwal asked the complainant to give a bribe of one lakh rupees to her driver Kulbir to settle the matter. On December 14, Aggarwal's driver Kulbir asked the complainant to hand over Rs 1 lakh as bribe at Hisar," said the spokesperson, according to the statement.

Laying a trap, the ACB team formed two separate teams to catch the accused.

"One team was sent to Kharkhoda (Sonipat) while the other team was sent to Hisar. The ACB team succeeded in arresting driver Kulbir red-handed with a bribe of Rs 1 lakh near Jindal Park in Hisar. Sonia Aggarwal was arrested from Kharkhoda in this case," he said.

The ACB team is conducting further investigations into the case.

A case has been registered in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Rohtak police station, under relevant provisions of the law.

