New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Inland Container Depots (ICD) Patparganj Commissionerate under Delhi Customs, executed a unique and innovative project under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan named 'Sajal' aimed at providing clean, potable and ambient temperature water to 8,000 school children in 20 rural schools spread across five districts of Haryana.

This initiative was made possible by the efforts of Customs officials of seven ICD located in Haryana under Patparganj Commissionerate. Under the project, each school was provided with one RO filter and one water cooler.

The project was dedicated to all 20 schools on April 26, 2022, during a digital launch at ICD Sonepat by Chief Commissioner Customs Delhi Zone, Surjit Bhujabal in the presence of Commissioner, ICD Patparganj Manish Saxena and other senior officials. The principals of all 20 schools participated in the virtual launch along with school children.

Chief Commissioner Surjit Bhujabal while addressing the gathering emphasised that it is every citizen's right to have access to clean water. As we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav it is our responsibility to undertake such projects aimed at betterment of society. This project would definitely provide better conditions for education and nurturing an environment conducive for growth to students who are torch bearers of new India.In Haryana, Central Ground Water Board, Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, in its report in October 2021 on state of ground water in Haryana, has highlighted that the ground water offerings in different districts of Haryana are mostly saline, and not suitable for drinking purposes. The report also highlighted that the water has low potable rating as chemical parameters were much higher than permissible limits.

The permissible pH limit of drinking water as per BIS is 6.5 to 8.5. However, the pH limit has exceeded beyond 8.5 in most districts.

Manish Saxena, Commissioner said, "Considering the salinity and dissolved solids and chemicals beyond permissible limits, the groundwater is not safe for drinking. With this goal, 20 government schools are identified in different districts of Sonepat, Panipat, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram. These schools are located in rural areas with industrial belts where the ground water is contaminated due to industrial discharge and as suggested by the Central Ground Water Board." (ANI)

