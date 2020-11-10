Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Over 200 kg of firecrackers worth Rs 2.5 lakh were seized as police raided a furniture store here on Tuesday and arrested one person, officials said.

The raid was conducted in Newmandi area as part of anti-pollution measures in the district, police said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Convenes Review Meeting on Health Information Management System, E-Health Card Facilities for Residents.

A trader, Ankit Kumar, has been arrested and booked under the Explosives Act.

The state government has banned use and sale of firecrackers in 12 districts, including Muzaffarnagar.

Also Read | Chenari (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:INC’s Murari Prasad Gautam Wins, Elected as MLA.

Meanwhile, firecracker traders staged a dharna in front of the residence of Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agrawal to press their demand for allowing sale of crackers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)